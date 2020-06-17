Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles San Jose area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the South Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was reported about 4.9 miles southwest of Alum Rock, or about 8 miles west of Milpitas, striking along the Calaveras Fault.
The earthquake had a recorded depth of 7.4 km.
LATEST STORIES
- Portion of Destin park closed for repairs next week
- GOP senator from SC proposes policing changes in newly-unveiled ‘Justice Act’
- WATCH LIVE: Remembering the Charleston Church Shooting – five years later
- Slim rain chances this evening and through the rest of the work week
- Look inside this $2.7 million Texas home with a lazy river