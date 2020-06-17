Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles San Jose area

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: USGS

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the South Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported about 4.9 miles southwest of Alum Rock, or about 8 miles west of Milpitas, striking along the Calaveras Fault.

The earthquake had a recorded depth of 7.4 km.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories