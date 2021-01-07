Magical Milk At-Home Experiment: A burst of fun colors and chemistry!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Today we are doing a fun experiment that has AMAZING visuals that is both entertaining and educational! It is called “Magical Milk,” where we talk about the chemistry and interactions between different substances. Fun for all ages, even adults!

Supplies: Whole Milk, Dish Soap, Cotton Swab, flat dish/bowl, food coloring and glitter

Steps:

Pour the milk into the flat dish until the bottom is covered. Drop food coloring all around the dish with milk inside. Splatter some glitter into the dish Take the cotton swab and dip the tip into dish soap Slowly put the cotton swab into the milk dish and see what happens!

This experiment is based around chemistry. Chemistry is the make up of material and substances and the interaction between their atoms and molecules. Milk contains a high concentration of fat. When the dish soap is added, those molecules disperse and try to attach to the fat molecules in the milk. Their molecules find an attraction to the fat molecules in the milk and is visible from the fast pace of the food coloring moving once submerged into the milk! How FUN!

