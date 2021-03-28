Madison Co. Commissioner to announce Congressional candidacy intentions

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Dale Strong, longtime Madison County Commission Chairman, will announce his plans regarding a U.S. Congressional seat Monday.

Chairman Strong, along with his family, are set to address “his intentions regarding the open U.S. 5th Congressional seat,” according to a news release.

Congressman Mo Brooks currently represents Alabama’s 5th Congressional District, but Brooks announced last Monday that he would be running for Senator Richard Shelby’s seat, who will be retiring at the end of his current term.

Chairman Strong will make the announcement at Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department Monday morning.

