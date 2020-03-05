Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant donates $10K to Nashville tornado recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant contributed to the cause Wednesday and donated $10,000 to the Nashville tornado relief efforts.

News 2 Gives Back and the American Red Cross were working together Wednesday to raise money for the relief efforts through a telethon.

Van Zant called in with his pledge and dubbed Nashville like his second home.

“We love Nashville for one. Our management is out of there. Our agents are out of there. I even have a daughter that lives in Tennessee. I call Nashville my second home,” said Van Zant.

He also took the time to encourage other artists to do the same.

“I would encourage other artists if you’ve got an extra 10 grand to give and match ours. Hey you know the way I feel if you have 50 cents, 10 cents, every bit will help out.”

You can donate to the victim’s fund by clicking here.