Luxury yachts invade Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Luxury yachts have invaded Orange Beach in the last week.
According to OBA Website, with the COVID-19 restrictions in the Bahamas and other Caribbean destinations the boats are having trouble finding a place to dock.
Saunders Yachtworks General Manager John Fitzgerald told OBA they were expected to stay until June 1 and now they’ve extended it into June; it may even be July 1 before they open the Bahamas.
Jim Cox with the Wharf Marina got an exclusive interview with Capt. Matt Ploof of 165-foot APRICITY, one of the most impressive yachts docked here. Watch the interview below.
