Lundi Gras recap: Almost 90,000 attend Mobile parades

MOBILE, Ala. – On Monday, February 24, 2020, the crowd count for the King Felix III/Floral Parade was 3,400. Police responded to six complaints.
The crowd count for the Northside Merchants Parade was 83,160. Police responded to 20 complaints. One adult was issued a citation for crossing barricades. Three kids were reported lost.
The crowd count for the Infant Mystics Parade was 3,168. Police responded to seven complaints. There was one report of a lost kid. And, two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges.
For all the parades today, there were 18 parking tickets issued and nine vehicles towed.
LATEST STORIES
- Weinstein appeals guilty verdicts on 2 of 5 counts
- Coronavirus takes it’s toll on stock prices
- Spotty rain lingers into Fat Tuesday, lots of sunshine later this week
- Helping the homeless, one bag at a time
- Girl, 11, brings AR-15 to Idaho hearing on gun legislation