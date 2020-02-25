Lundi Gras recap: Almost 90,000 attend Mobile parades

MOBILE, Ala. – On Monday, February 24, 2020, the crowd count for the King Felix III/Floral Parade was 3,400. Police responded to six complaints.

The crowd count for the Northside Merchants Parade was 83,160. Police responded to 20 complaints. One adult was issued a citation for crossing barricades. Three kids were reported lost.

The crowd count for the Infant Mystics Parade was 3,168. Police responded to seven complaints. There was one report of a lost kid. And, two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

For all the parades today, there were 18 parking tickets issued and nine vehicles towed.

