Lundi Gras recap: Almost 90,000 attend Mobile parades

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mardi Gras 1920x1080_1516232471885.png.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. – On Monday, February 24, 2020, the crowd count for the King Felix III/Floral Parade was 3,400. Police responded to six complaints.

The crowd count for the Northside Merchants Parade was 83,160. Police responded to 20 complaints. One adult was issued a citation for crossing barricades. Three kids were reported lost.

The crowd count for the Infant Mystics Parade was 3,168. Police responded to seven complaints. There was one report of a lost kid. And, two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

For all the parades today, there were 18 parking tickets issued and nine vehicles towed.

