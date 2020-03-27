Lt. Gov. Ainsworth critical of state’s handling of COVID-19

by: Reshad Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth criticized the state’s lack of preparation for coronavirus.

In a letter to his fellow members of Gov. Ivey’s coronavirus task force, he outlined a number of concerns.

“We’re not looking to play, you know, flex blade right now we’re looking to solve problems. I want to make sure that everybody in the task force knows that this is an urgent need and we all need to work together to make sure we solve it,” Lt. Gov. Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth is also calling on the people of Alabama to help stop the spread and to take the virus seriously.

“There are already people out there that are infected and we don’t even know yet,” Ainsworth said. “But we got to do is make sure it quits spreading. If we can do that then the curve will certainty flatten.”

He predicts that by May 1, Alabama will have more than 245,000 cases with more than 30,000 people hospitalized and more than 6,382 ICU patients.

“What I’m talking about in my letter is it takes time to get these additional facilities. It’s gonna take time, it’s gonna take a plan. It’s gonna take a lot of coordination and that’s what will welcome to make sure you’re done,” he said.

Ainsworth says he’s not blaming anyone but says it’s time to step up the state’s response.

