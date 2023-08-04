LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man has been charged with felony murder after an overdose death occurred in his home on July 26.

Gary Amerson, 46, is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance and felony murder for the death of the victim.

Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose call on Quinn Road. Deputies found an unresponsive woman in Amerson’s living room when they arrived. According to LCSO, Amerson told officers he administered a dose of Narcan to the victim, ate a bowl of cereal, and called 911, 20 minutes after discovering her unresponsive.

LSCO says during the investigation they discovered that Amerson waited over an hour before calling 911. A search of the house occurred and Amerson was arrested.

Amerson is currently being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $110,000 bond. An Aniah’s Law hearing will take place on a later date.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin released the following statement regarding the incident and arrest: