Loxley Piggly Wiggly opens today

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Central Baldwin County has a new supermarket starting today. A new Piggly Wiggly opens in Loxley later this morning.

Talk to people about this new store and you might think about the wider selection or new products. This store has an added bonus of improving traffic.

The old Piggly Wiggly officially closed yesterday and it sits right beside 59, so there’s a row of parking where people can back out onto the highway. that’s caused traffic concerns for years. The new store has more parking than they need offset from the beach highway. Piggly Wiggly in Loxley has its soft opening starting this morning at 7.

The new store boasts more space, more stuff, beer tastings, wine tastings and five-course dinner nights. Employees were busy Sunday stocking shelves as part of the last-minute preparations for today’s opening. There will be a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting and door prizes Wednesday morning at 9.