Lower temperatures, humidity plus lack of social distancing has health officials predicting above-average flu season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the temperatures and humidity dropping this fall, flu cases are expected to rise. Meteorologist Colleen Peterson spoke with Dr. Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department about ways people can protect themselves this flu season.

“We always ask anyone six months and older to get a flu vaccine and try to do it before the end of October,” Dr. Murphree said.

Flu season runs from October to April. Studies have shown that influenza survives longer at low humidity and low temperatures. 

In January, average highs in our area are in the low 60s with lows in the low 40s — with, of course, dry air. 

“We always want people vaccinated by the end of October,” Dr. Murphree said. “Your body has time to build up immunity before peak flu season gets here.”

Even though the climate prediction for this winter shows above-average temperatures, influenza cases are still expected to surge.

“I expect that flu numbers will be higher this year,” Murphree said.

