Lower Alabama superintendents waiting for state announcement before finalizing fall rollout plan

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — Superintendents from all across Alabama are in Point Clear this week to discuss how to handle the fall semester during the COVID-19 era.

The conference is taking place at the Grand Hotel.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey spoke to the superintendents about the plans and ideas his committee put together during Monday’s conference meetings, according to Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin.

Akin also said other superintendents will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide their own input at the conference on Tuesday.

The state’s recommendations will go public on Friday. Districts across the state have been working on their owns plans for month, and will adjust according to those state guidelines.

“We’re scheduled for students to come out, we want to bring those students back in, and for those students who have health concerns, we’ll provide them other opportunities,” Akin said.

