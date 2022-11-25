Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit their children for Thanksgiving.

According to witnesses, Williams’ children voluntarily entered her ex-husband’s vehicle and he began to drive to another parking lot. As he began to drive away, Williams allegedly fired her handgun at the vehicle, striking the vehicle’s rear passenger tire with her children in the car.

Williams was located by authorities and placed under arrest. She was charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Domestic Abuse Battery