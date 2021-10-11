Louisiana man dies in ATV crash in George County, Miss.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A 32-year-old man from Louisana died in an ATV crash on Sunday in George County.

At about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, authorities responded to a call for an ATV accident with injuries at Red Creek Off-Road on Vestry Road in the Vestry community of George County. When first responders arrived at the scene of the accident, they found the victim, a 32-year-old man from St. Amant, La., deceased from multiple injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

George County Sheriff’s Office deputies, District 5 First Responders, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks agents, and ASAP Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. T