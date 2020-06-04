Looking for slimy fun? Volunteers are needed to remove apple snails from Langan Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Looking for some slimy fun? Help is needed in Mobile to remove apple snails.

The Mobile Bay Estuary Program has put out the call for volunteers to help remove the snails at Langan Park Friday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They also need volunteers on June 9, 11, 16 and 18.

The apple snails are considered an invasive species. Environmental groups like Mobile Baykeeper have also had groups remove the apple snails in the past.

Here is more information about the apple snails, according to a Facebook post from the MBEP:

Reproduction season for island apple snails is in full swing, making their timely and consistent removal from the Langan Park lakes of great importance. With eggs maturing in as little as seven days, MBNEP staff has committed two days a week to removing ALL pink egg masses and any adults from Langan Park lakes to halt reproduction and control the population’s growth as we await RESTORE Act funding to comprehensively manage these prolific invaders who have zero predators and a taste for Delta SAV (submerged aquatic vegetation)! Mobile Bay Estuary Program

Photo: Mobile Bay Estuary Program

Photo: Mobile Bay Estuary Program

Photo: Mobile Bay Estuary Program

Photo: Mobile Bay Estuary Program

If you would like to sign up to help out, supplies will be provided. Just click here.

