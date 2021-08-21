Longtime state rep. Thad McClammy dies at 78

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Longtime State Representative Thad McClammy (D-Montgomery) died on Saturday. He was 78.

According to The Associated Press, McClammy had represented the 76th district since 1994, and most recently served as the chair of the Alabama House of Representatives’ Public Safety Committee.

The Alabama Democratic Party released this statement on McClammy’s passing:

We are saddened by the news of Representative Thad McClammy’s passing. Thad was a great man and loyal Democrat who served his constituents well. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be truly missed. Alabama Democratic Party

Prior to being elected to the legislature, McClammy’s website said he served as both president and dean at Trenholm State Technical College and as a real estate broker with the City of Montgomery. He owned Capitol Realty from 1995 until his death.

“On behalf of the state of Alabama and my colleagues in the Alabama Legislature, I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers to Thad’s loved ones and his constituents,” Ivey said.

Ivey said flags would be flown at half-staff in memory of McClammy until sunset on Sunday evening.