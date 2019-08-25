Longtime pastor has final service in Mobile Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The longtime pastor at a church in west Mobile delivers his final sermon in front of his congregation later this morning. Dr. Mack Morris retires from the pulpit of Woodridge Baptist Church later this morning.

Morris announced his impending retirement back in June. Last year he marked more than 50 years in Christian ministry at a number of churches in the region.

“I will be encouraging the church to keep on doing the things which got us where we are. Woodridge is an amazing family and we will celebrate all “Jesus has done and will continue to do in the years ahead,”” wrote Morris is a text message to News 5 Saturday. He estimated Sunday’s service, that starts at 10:30, will be packed with a crowd of hundreds of people.