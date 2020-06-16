Longtime Mobile Police officer dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “He did not meet a stranger,” said Cindy Aspinwall of her husband of 38 years. Thurman Raymond Aspinwall died at 68 years old Friday after years of congestive heart failure.

Mobile neighborhoods knew Sergeant (T. Ray) Aspinwall for all of his work with the Mobile Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit. He retired from the force in 2006 after 35 years.

“He enjoyed working with all of the community groups and he loved doing that. He loved to talk,” Mrs. Aspinwall said.

His body has been donated to science. Family members will receive visitors Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Mass to follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 1621 Boykin Boulevard in Mobile.

