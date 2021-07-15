Longtime Elberta firefighter remembered for dedication, selfless service to community

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a face and name that will be missed around town and at the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department.

“Josh as a human being, they don’t get any better,” said councilwoman Vicky Norris.

Josh Hines served the community of Elberta for more than 15 years as a volunteer firefighter and someone who made an impact wherever he went.

“His beautiful smile brought peace. Privileged to call him a friend and a companion and a colleague,” added Norris.

For years Josh battled a rare autoimmune disease. He was diagnosed with a second autoimmune disease about six months ago which led to doctors being forced to amputate both legs, his brother Charles Hines tells WKRG News 5.

On Wednesday night Josh passed away at a Georgia hospital surrounded by family.

“Last night at 10:50 p.m., it was a blessing to listen and feel his last heartbeat, surrounded by his family singing his favorite Christian songs while laying his hand on his bible, God’s love filled his room and brought us a blanket of peace,” Charles said.

Town of Elberta Councilwoman Vicky Norris remembers a friend and someone she knew as a hard-worker dedicated to his job day and night.

“Even when he was going through dialysis he was still the first one on the truck. He was out there making sure that we were all safe at all times,” Norris said.

On August 7 a fundraiser will be held in the town’s park to raise money for medical bills and final expenses.