MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following a deadly shooting that injured nine people and killed one, one local family who News 5 spoke with previously says more protection is needed downtown.

Mobile Police say they have a suspect in custody following the deadly shooting. They are currently receiving medical treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. Once they are released from the hospital, they will be transferred to Mobile Metro Jail.

Authorities are not releasing his name at this time.

Tanya Brooks, Johnny Brooks, and Kimberly Bassett were all smiles on New Year’s Eve as they were excited to ring in the new year in downtown Mobile at the annual Moon Pie Drop.

“I am just so grateful to be out here to celebrate with people!” said Tanya Brooks. “We are here to have a great time. A SAFE time!”

Brooks hinted at safety. However, before the clock could even strike midnight, things took an unexpected turn.

The shooting took place on Dauphin Street at 11:15 p.m.

WKRG News 5 caught up with the family again, and they say they say they are not sure if they want to come back to downtown to celebrate.

“I hadn’t been down here in years,” said Tanya Brooks. “So, after that happened last night, I’m not considering coming back, probably.

“We want to come out and support our city and do things and we want visitors out of town to come,” said Kimberly Bassett. “But now, we’re just thinking about doing our own thing at the house next year, and we don’t want to do that.”

During the early stages of the investigation, Mobile Chief of Police Paul Prine says he believes the shooting was not a random act.

“The perpetrators and at least the deceased may have been known one another,” said Prine. “I think that would give some comfort that would give us downtown that this was not a random shooting where a person lost their life.”

Ultimately, the family says that’s not enough.

“I think, control the entrance,” said Bassett. “Weapons. Get rid of the weapons. I don’t care if two guys are fighting right here. I get out of the way, it’s okay. That’s not a flying bullet. Entrances, kind of monitor that. Scan for weapons. I just don’t want a flying bullet to hit my grandbaby.”