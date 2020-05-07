Locally-grown produce sales rise while US meat supply is at risk

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — With many people going out less and cooking at home more, the demand for meat is at an all-time high. Local farmers are also seeing a spike in sales as more people buy locally grown produce.

For more than a decade, George and Sherry Watkins have grown and sold fresh produce at their local Farmers Market in Foley.

“This property has been in George’s family for three generations,” said Sherry.

They tell News 5’s Amber Grigley since the pandemic what’s growing in their garden seems to be the hottest items around town.

“We’re selling more produce than ever,” said George and Sherry.

The pandemic has forced people to be more cautious about how they obtain their food than ever before.

“Or they’re starting their gardens,” said Sherry.

“Or asking us how to cook stuff. We have to explain how to cook stuff every week,” said George.

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the US meat supply. With major meatpacking and food processing suppliers announcing temporary closure, many grocery stores are starting to see limited supply, if any at all.

Big box stores like Costco and Sam’s Club are limiting consumer purchases of meat to avoid panic buying.

“Yes, Sam’s have limited to one,” said Dee Tibbetts.

Tibbetts tells Amber Grigley just when she thought she had seen all of the effects of COVID-19. She ran into another dilemma, trying to buy a deep freezer.

“I searched for several hours and went everywhere I could think to go Lowes, Home Depot. It was Mobile Appliances I believe who told me everyone is completely sold out and they aren’t expecting to get some for several months,” said Tibbetts.

As more food is flying off the shelves, deep freezers are becoming another must have.

“People are panicking. Go out and do your regular shopping and we won’t have this problem,” said Tibbett.

