Local woman says FDA approved implant changed her life

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — For as long as she can remember, Megan Doan has been burdened with trying to conceal an embarrassing medical problem, an overactive bladder.

“It was always in the back of my mind, what my backup plan was. It was always, OK… make sure you pack that extra outfit in the car just in case things so south,” Doan said.

No matter the age or activity, behind her smile, she was always thinking ahead of how quickly she could make it to the restroom and answering difficult questions.

“Why, why are you leaving? Why are you doing this? Why are you making excuses? Being at a friend’s house and this happening… happening overnight and there’s no excuse but to say… you had an accident.”

Many patients like Doan who’ve tried treatments that have failed feel powerless. When her urogynecologist, Dr. Robert Brown of UROGYN of Alabama in Fairhope, told her about a recently approved FDA surgery she thought, “Ehhhh. I might not like this. This might be a little weird, out of my comfort zone.”

Dr. Brown says Axonics therapy is much easier than what patients had to go through before. “This is actually working in a different level. This is working at the nerve level and making things better,” said Dr. Brown. He implants a small, rechargeable device in the upper buttock emitting mild electrical pulses that serve as a thermostat for the signals between the brain and the nerves that control the bladder and bowels.

“This device interrupts those abnormal stimulations, but at the same time allows the normal stimulations to get through. So, when you need to go you can but, when you don’t want to go, you won’t,” said Dr. Brown.

Despite her doubts, the 22-year-old nursing student facing 12-hours shifts in a clinical setting decided to have the surgery in August.

“I had to do something to change my life and to make it where that wasn’t always my priority, because when I’m in the hospital my patient will always come first. Not me as a patient,” Doan said.

About once a month, she wears a belt for about an hour to re-charge the implant. She can also adjust the stimulation with a small remote that looks similar to a key fob.

“If I could have gone back years and years ago and had this implant affect my life the way it’s done now, I would’ve been set really you know… for all those hard years. But, now that I have it, I’m just looking to the future, because I’m in control now,” Doan said.

The implant, good for 15 years is also M.R.I. compatible and works for fecal incontinence. Brown is the first physician to use this latest technology in the Gulf Coast region. “There’s hope. There’s an option past diapers that I think patients need to be aware of,” Brown said.

“I went for it. I tried it and I’m really thankful I did,” Doan said.

