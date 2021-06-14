Local restaurants facing staffing issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday of this week the federal pandemic unemployment will be ending and business hopes this helps the current staffing crisis.

You’ve most likely seen the signs, like this one in front of foy superfoods downtown telling customers they can’t open due to staffing issues. Local restaurants are hoping the pandemic unemployment benefits ending soon will bring in that needed staffing.

It’s been a rough ride for local businesses, restaurants in particular since opening back up after the shutdown. Nick Dimario Panini Pete co-owner of Hospitality Group having to find outlets to fix these issues, “We all need people, so I think that it’s a good thing to get everybody back up to be and getting everyone stimulated and getting in the right direction and getting back to normal.”

According to the national restaurant association since march of 2020 the industry has lost 290 billion dollars in sales and nationwide and is one point five million jobs below pre-pandemic staffing levels.

Dimario saying “We’ve had to ask them to work overtime, but the thing is you have a great crew and what happens is fatigue sets in you have to have more people to write more business and that’s why we’re always looking for people.”

Back in may when Governor Kay Ivey announced the pandemic unemployment benefits would be ending, she said “among other factors, increased unemployment assistance, which was meant to be a short-term relief program during emergency Related shutdowns, is now contributing to a labor shortage that is compromising the continuation of our economic recovery.”

But it’s not just restaurants, it’s businesses across the board, but they believe better times are ahead, with application numbers on the rise.



There are free job services available through the Alabama Career Center, you can find more information here.