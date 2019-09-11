Local restaurant honors first responders on 9/11 with free lunch

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) – Every 9/11 we stop to remember those who were lost on that terrible morning. Many of those killed were the first responders who ran towards danger instead of away to save lives.

That’s why it’s so important to thank those still serving for everything they do. Tommy Stonecipher has been doing that for five years now at his restaurant in Satsuma. Wednesday he fed first responders and military veterans, and did it all for free. It’s the 5th 9/11 the restaurant has done that.

Stoneciper say they fed about 80 local heroes Wednesday afternoon, “if it weren’t for the guys that are in here I wouldn’t have the privilege and opportunity to do what I do. Nor would any of the rest of us.”

