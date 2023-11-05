ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Prepare yourselves for an enchanting evening that combines the magic of words with the allure of music. “Storytellers,” an up-close poetry event presented by the captivating Jerrica Jae Franklin, is coming to The Palmoire in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Event Details:

Date: November 17th, 2023

November 17th, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Location: The Palmoire, 338 Florence Avenue, Alexandria, La.

The Palmoire, 338 Florence Avenue, Alexandria, La. Ticket Prices: $30 at the door, $25 presale at Eventbrite

$30 at the door, $25 presale at Eventbrite Contact: Call 318-730-1084

An Evening to Remember:

“Storytellers” promises an extraordinary night filled with the mesmerizing power of poetry and the soothing embrace of music. Picture an intimate space where words come to life, emotions are unveiled, and the culture thrives.

Jerrica Jae Franklin, known for her prolific writings, is your guide through this unforgettable experience. Her poetry explores the vast range of human emotions and experiences, and she’s here to share her art with the community.

What to Expect:

At “Storytellers,” you can anticipate:

An atmosphere reminiscent of Tiny Desk music sessions or Sofar Sound.

A unique fusion of spoken word poetry and melodic conversations.

DJ Joe Young providing a soulful backdrop with carefully curated music.

A journey through a tapestry of emotions, stories, and cultural vibes.

Your Ticket to a Unique Experience:

Tickets are available at the door for $30. However, we recommend securing your spot early with presale tickets for only $25, available on Eventbrite.

Partake of this exceptional evening of poetry, music, and culture. If you’ve ever marveled at the beauty of words or found solace in the melodies of life, Storytellers will leave a lasting impression.

Whether you’re a seasoned poetry connoisseur or just discovering the world of spoken word, you’ll find yourself right at home in this intimate setting. Storytellers promises to create connections, evoke emotions, and celebrate the human experience.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unique event. Join us at “Storytellers” and let the enchantment of poetry and music sweep you away.

For more details, ticket information, and event updates, please visit our Eventbrite page or call 318-730-1084. We can’t wait to share this extraordinary night with you. See you at Storytellers!