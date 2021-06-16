Local pastor elected president of Southern Baptist Convention

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The senior pastor of a church in Saraland has been elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Ed Litton was elected at the Baptist Convention meeting in Nashville. Outgoing President Fred Luter, the only black pastor to serve as president of the Southern Baptist Convention, praised Litton’s commitment to racial reconciliation and also the way he’s dealt with the issue of sexual abuse within Southern Baptist churches.

Litton is senior pastor at Redemption Church in Saraland.