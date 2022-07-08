Despite being born without legs and only one arm, Gabe Marsh continuously overcomes obstacles with his positive attitude.

ALABAMA (WHNT) — A local man that has overcome countless obstacles as a paraplegic athlete was recently surprised with a celebration from his coworkers.

Gabe Marsh was born without legs and only one arm. He was adopted into a family that encouraged him to go above and beyond in everything he does. Despite numerous challenges, Gabe continues to break stereotypes as he takes customer orders at McDonald’s in Guntersville, bringing smiles to guests and coworkers.

It was his coworkers, in fact, who nominated him for being an incredible crew member and maintaining positivity despite obstacles.

On Thursday, July 7, the Valluzzo Organization and local McDonald’s owners surprised Gabe with an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, AL, along with a $5,000 dollar scholarship from the organization to go towards his college tuition this fall.

He graduated high school this spring and was a star swimmer in his community. His goal is to swim in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

As part of McDonald’s Thank You Crew initiative, local owner-operators recognize their crew members with memorable celebrations.

The Lakeshore Foundation also attended the surprise along with some fellow Paralympic swimmers.