MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday, Jan. 16 marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day- honoring the birthday of the Civil Rights icon who was assassinated four years after winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

One organization in Mobile spent the weekend honoring Dr. King’s legacy and the celebration continues Monday.

People United To Advance The Dream Mobile started their celebration on Friday evening to honor the Civil Rights Trailblazer.

Sunday evening, they hosted their 8th annual black-tie awards gala where Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine was the keynote speaker. Chief Prine’s speech coincided with this year’s theme, “Overcoming hate with love.”

But the celebration doesn’t stop there. Today, People United To Advance The Dream Mobile will host their annual youth ambassadors awardees breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Dearborn Street YMCA and after, the 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King March will begin at noon at Calloway Smith Middle School.

Reverend David Edwards Jr., the President of People United To Advance The Dream Mobile, says the celebrations are more than just to acknowledge what would’ve been Dr. King’s 94th birthday but to also recognize the milestones and accomplishments we’ve made since the Civil Rights Movement.

“These events gives us an opportunity to come together and stand in solidarity understanding and saying and believing and knowing that it’s not just a dream, it’s also a reality,” said Edwards. “That we bring those things that Dr. King advocated for, talked about, his morals, his standards and his integrity, we bring those things to the forefront and begin to live them in the lifes of these children coming behind us.”

People United To Advance The Dream Mobile welcomes everyone to their festivities to commemorate Dr. King.

“We have planned this big extravaganza event to celebrate Dr.King’s birthday and also to remind us of our next step and accomplishing the next move.”

Click here for a full list of events taking place on the Gulf Coast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.