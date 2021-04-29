Local nonprofit receives proclamation for ‘Alabama Pay It Forward Day’

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local nonprofit that just got a proclamation from Gov. Kay Ivey wants everyone to spread acts of kindness today.

Health A Sista Out is an organization that promotes wellness for the mind, body, and spirit through education, mentoring, and other programs. The group received a proclamation deeming Thursday, April 29, as ‘Alabama Pay It Forward’ day in Alabama.

To encourage people to participate and give back, group members will be giving out free healthy drinks at the Vivacious Vibes juice bar in Daphne Thursday afternoon.

The group hopes once a person gets their drink, they do something nice for someone else.

“We want people to pay it forward. Whether you’re at the grocery store and you buy someone groceries, whether you’re at the McDonald’s line and you pay for the food behind you. Sometimes it doesn’t even have to be monetary value. If you can go grocery shopping for someone, you can do that. You don’t have to spend money to bless someone and let it be from the heart. That’s what we’re encouraging, just get out there and pay it forward and any way that you can,” said Shamaya Stots, vice president of Health A Sista Out.

The group will be at Vivacious Vibes Thursday passing out drinks from 4-6 p.m.

