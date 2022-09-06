MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile will sparkle more than usual at 8 p.m. Tuesday night to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The nine-year-old organization, Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast, is the only one in Mobile and Baldwin county that raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by hosting a number of events….the most popular being their Mardi Gras ball and parade.

The Malone family is a part of the organization.

Their son, Ryan Malone, was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 6 years old.

After four months of being at St. Jude’s Hospital, he won his battle with cancer.

10 years later the Malone family is still doing what they can to raise awareness and support families who may be experiencing a loved one going through childhood cancer.

Ryan’s mom, Marie Malone, says St. Jude provided them with a two-bedroom apartment, a weekly grocery allowance, transportation and around-the-clock care when he was going through treatment, and it was because of organizations like Joy of Life that they didn’t have to pay for anything.

“Every little bit of help is great for the hospital,” said Marie. “It’s our goal to bring awareness to all the childhood cancers out there, to save another life, to help life-saving research and that’s what we want to do.”

Last year, Ryan was the King of the Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball that serves as a fundraiser to help accumulate funds for St. Jude.

He calls it a once in a lifetime experience.

“I feel like Joy of Life gives kids who had cancer an opportunity to be someone special, King, Queen, even being a part of the court,” said Ryan, the 16-year-old. “That’s just what it does it helps kids feel special for themselves after a bit of rough time for their childhood.”

Brian Malone, Ryan’s dad, has a message for anyone thinking about contributing to the cause.

“We never dreamed that we would go to St. Jude or that we’d be involved in this and there’s parents out there that unfortunately may find themselves in the situation that we were in,” said Brian. “So, if you can help support something like St. Jude, please do.”

To stay updated with Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast’s future events and fundraisers go to their website or Facebook page.