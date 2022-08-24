MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Sisters’ Closet is a non-profit professional clothing boutique that does more than just help job seekers dress for success.

To help people feel more confident about their future employment, they also offer resume building, interview coaching, career counseling and job search planning.

Founder of the organization, Terri Kearns, says she came up with the idea almost 25 years ago as a way to help people thrive in and out of the workplace.

“Anything that’s going to build their self-confidence is what we want to do,” said Kearns. “When they approve their self-confidence, they’re approving their job opportunities as well.”

Utilizing the services of Our Sisters’ Closet is absolutely free, and there are no qualifications or minimum job level requirements.

Once you’ve landed the job, you can return to pick-out your outfit of choice for your new place of employment.

“Our agencies tell us, when their clients see their resume and see their skills and strengths on that piece of paper, that sometimes they didn’t even realize they had, that is a source of a huge boost of confidence,” said Kearns. “When they get that outfit on and they kind of turn, you can see the smile, you can see that confidence radiant from them.”

Our Sisters’ Closet has four satellite closet racks spread out across Mobile to help those who may not have access to transportation, they provide drop-off places and will even travel.

Amongst their other services, they also provide cosmetics, toiletries, and undergarments for the full package.

Kearns says even if you are currently working, you can still support Our Sisters’ Closet’s mission by being a volunteer and donating clean and ready to wear clothes.

For more information on how you can utilize Our Sisters’ Closet’s service click here.