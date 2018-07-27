Traffic delays after train reportedly hits vehicle Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Drivers around the Loop are dealing with traffic delays after a train reportedly hit a vehicle on Dauphin Island Parkway. Traffic was at a standstill near the intersection of Government Street and Holcombe Avenue. Drivers are also reporting traffic delays on Dauphin Island Parkway, Airport Boulevard, and Government Street near the Loop.

Drivers are urged to take a different route.