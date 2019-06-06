TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck hauling meat overturns on I-65, one lane blocked

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking traffic on I-65 southbound at the 93 mile marker in Conecuh County.

The truck was hauling meat when it overturned around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to News 5 traffic reporter Kenny Fowler.

The right lane of I-65 southbound remains closed more than six hours after the accident.

Article corrected to reflect the accident happened in Conecuh County.