Traffic Alert: construction set for all week at busy Mobile intersection
MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) - A traffic alert for Mobile drivers. A week-long road project began Monday at the intersection of Dauphin and Florida streets.
The city will be working on a drainage project throughout the week on Florida Street between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road.
Traffic on Dauphin Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the area around Florida Street and many drivers won't have access to Florida from that intersection.
If you want to avoid the delays, your best bet is to avoid the intersection. Businesses will be open in the area, but they might be a little tough to get to. The road work is expected to last through Friday.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Pet of the Week: Sweet little Gilda
- New online Probate Court system could make researching ancestry easier
- Mt. Vernon woman killed in weekend crash
- Mobile County Probate Court first in state for all digital records
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida man finds cockroach in Burger King Whopper
- Early morning crash claims life of driver
- Florida man hit, killed by car
- OCSO helps homeowner with rattlesnake