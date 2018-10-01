Local News

Traffic Alert: construction set for all week at busy Mobile intersection

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 11:36 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 01:33 PM CDT

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) - A traffic alert for Mobile drivers. A week-long road project began Monday at the intersection of Dauphin and Florida streets.
 
The city will be working on a drainage project throughout the week on Florida Street between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road.

Traffic on Dauphin Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the area around Florida Street and many drivers won't have access to Florida from that intersection.

If you want to avoid the delays, your best bet is to avoid the intersection. Businesses will be open in the area, but they might be a little tough to get to. The road work is expected to last through Friday.

