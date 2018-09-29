Kirk has faded, Leslie will strengthen Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Leslie and Kirk 09/29 8am. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Leslie and Kirk 09/29 6am. [ + - ]

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) - In the Atlantic, we are watching subtropical storm Leslie. Leslie will continue to strengthen and meander in the open Atlantic. Leslie will not bring any direct impacts to the US, but it is causing large swells and gusty winds in the open Atlantic.

Kirk has once again faded away. The remnants of Kirk will continue to move westward in the Caribbean, but will not re-develop into anything.

