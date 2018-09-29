Kirk has faded, Leslie will strengthen
MOBILE, AL (WKRG) - In the Atlantic, we are watching subtropical storm Leslie. Leslie will continue to strengthen and meander in the open Atlantic. Leslie will not bring any direct impacts to the US, but it is causing large swells and gusty winds in the open Atlantic.
Kirk has once again faded away. The remnants of Kirk will continue to move westward in the Caribbean, but will not re-develop into anything.
You can track any and all tropical systems on the free News 5 Weather App.
