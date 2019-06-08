Tornado and severe weather images from the Gulf Coast Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video

UPDATE: Hail reported in Leakesville, MS.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Chickasaw. It is an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph.

CHICKASAW and SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) -- One funnel cloud and severe weather video in Mobile and Baldwin Counties Friday.

Check out the two videos above. The first video was sent to us by Heather Ortis. It was captured in Chickasaw. If you look closely, you can see flying debris. The second video is by News Five viewer Teresa Baker. The video was recorded in Silverhill.