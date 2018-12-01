Hoax 911 call prompted lockdowns at Spanish Fort High School, Rockwell Elementary Video Video Video

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) --

UPDATE 10:40am: Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar tells News 5 no charges will be filed against the student in this case. Edgar says the young girl who made the phone call is a special needs student. News 5 has reached out to the Baldwin County Board of Education for comment on any possible disciplinary action the student could face.

UPDATE 9:00am: Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar gave details this morning about the fake 911 call made Friday morning. Chief Edgar said a student called 911 and said her mother had been shot in front of Spanish Fort High School. Emergency crews immediately responded and the high school went into lockdown. Nearby Rockwell Elementary also went into a lockdown as a precaution.

"Safety of these students is our top priority and the top priority of the Baldwin County Board of Education."

Chief Edgar says the call was a hoax and they have identified the student who placed the call. The Chief says no one was shot and no shots were ever fired. There was never a threat to students.

UPDATE 8:41am: The lockdowns have now been lifted. School officials say the lockdowns were started after a 911 call with "inaccurate information." All student are safe, and the schools will resume their normal Friday schedule.

ORIGINAL STORY 8:00 am:

Spanish Fort High School and Rockwell Elementary Shool are both currently in lockdown.

Spanish Fort High School officials confirm reports that the school is currently on lockdown for an ongoing matter in the community.

SFHS principal Brian Williamson tells parents in an e-mail that all students are safe, and that Spanish Fort police are at the school and are handling the situation.

