Swastika carved into seat on USA campus
UPDATE 1:42 pm: USA has sent the following statement to News 5:
A University of South Alabama student today notified authorities that a swastika was found cut into a chair in a campus classroom. The University is taking steps to remove the offending symbol. University Police were immediately notified and are investigating, and encourage anyone with information to please call 460-6312 or use the LiveSafe app.
MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) - The student newspaper on the campus of the University of South Alabama reports that a swastika, a Nazi symbol of hate, was found carved into a chair at the humanities building. A tweet by The Vanguard says the chair has been covered up and will be removed. News 5 spoke to the professor mentioned in the tweet. He advised us to speak to the public relations department. We have also reached out to them. News 5 will keep you posted.
This comes the same week in which a student was suspended for hanging two nooses from a tree on campus. That student was suspended but not charged with any crime.
