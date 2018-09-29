Local News

Swastika carved into seat on USA campus

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 11:59 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 08:44 PM CDT

Swastika carved into seat on USA campus

UPDATE 1:42 pm: USA has sent the following statement to News 5:

A University of South Alabama student today notified authorities that a swastika was found cut into a chair in a campus classroom. The University is taking steps to remove the offending symbol. University Police were immediately notified and are investigating, and encourage anyone with information to please call 460-6312 or use the LiveSafe app.

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) - The student newspaper on the campus of the University of South Alabama reports that a swastika, a Nazi symbol of hate, was found carved into a chair at the humanities building. A tweet by The Vanguard says the chair has been covered up and will be removed. News 5 spoke to the professor mentioned in the tweet. He advised us to speak to the public relations department. We have also reached out to them. News 5 will keep you posted.

This comes the same week in which a student was suspended for hanging two nooses from a tree on campus. That student was suspended but not charged with any crime. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center