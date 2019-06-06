Man accused in potty training death in court Thursday

Local News

Potty training death suspect in court Thursday

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:32 PM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Thirty-one-year-old Willie Burton is expected in court Thursday morning. He's accused of killing his girlfriend's toddler, Kye Freeman, during potty training in August 2018.

Prosecutors say when the 2-year-old refused to sit on the toilet, Burton hit the little boy so hard, it lacerated his kidney and separated his stomach from his small intestines. He also suffered brain hemorrhaging. Kye Freeman later died at a local hospital.

Burton is currently in jail without bond.

News 5 will continue to follow this case and bring you the newest information as soon as it's available.
 

