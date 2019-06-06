Potty training death suspect in court Thursday
Man accused in potty training death in court Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Thirty-one-year-old Willie Burton is expected in court Thursday morning. He's accused of killing his girlfriend's toddler, Kye Freeman, during potty training in August 2018.
Prosecutors say when the 2-year-old refused to sit on the toilet, Burton hit the little boy so hard, it lacerated his kidney and separated his stomach from his small intestines. He also suffered brain hemorrhaging. Kye Freeman later died at a local hospital.
Burton is currently in jail without bond.
News 5 will continue to follow this case and bring you the newest information as soon as it's available.
Trending Stories
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two dead in Highway 90 car crash in Robertsdale
- PREVIEW: Legends in Concert opens Friday at OWA
- "He was bleeding," teen talks about Fairhope shooting
- UPDATE: Man who ran into "alligator-infested swamp" has been found