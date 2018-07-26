People in Hillsdale Community can learn more about USA stadium proposal

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Members of the Hillsdale community in Mobile are urged to attend a meeting to learn more about the possible impacts of an on-campus stadium at the University of South Alabama.

University President Tony Waldrop, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, and City Councilwoman Gina Gregory will be on hand to answer questions about traffic and other possible impacts to the community.

The meeting begins Thursday at 6 p.m. at Smith Memorial A.M.E. Church on Felhorn Road.

The university has asked for $10m from the city and Mobile County to help fund the $72m stadium. Mayor Stimpson has proposed pledging the money over 20 years and tearing down Ladd-Peebles Stadium to cut upkeep costs.