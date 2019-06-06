UPDATE: Man charged with assault after fight on Ann Street
Update Thursday, June 6, 2019
The man accused of shooting another man multiple times has been identified as 33-year-old Damien Collins.
Police say they responded to the 100 block of North Ann Street for a shooting. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to be okay.
Collins was arrested.
UPDATE 12:20 AM: Mobile Police say one person was shot after a fight on North Ann Street in Mobile Wednesday night.
The victim was shot at least once and has non-life threatening injuries. The alleged shooter is also seeking medical treatment for injuries sustained in a fight.
Police say this all began after a group of people came to confront someone who was visiting a home on North Ann Street.
ORIGINAL STORY
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- At least two people are injured in an incident at 171 North Ann Street Wednesday night..
Mobile Police are on the scene. Our crew saw two people getting medical attention in ambulances. Another person was placed in the back of a police car.
We have a crew gathering more information now.
