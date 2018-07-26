Mobile street to be renamed in honor of Jim Crow-era murder victim

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Mobile City Council has approved renaming Tennessee St. in Mobile in honor of Rayfield Davis.

Davis, a 53-year-old black man was murdered by 20-year-old Horace Miller in March of 1948. It's one of 6 cases being re-examined by the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University School of Law.

The 6 cases will eventually become an exhibit at the History Museum of Mobile. It will open on August 18th.