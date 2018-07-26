Mobile street to be renamed in honor of Jim Crow-era murder victim
The Mobile City Council has approved renaming Tennessee St. in Mobile in honor of Rayfield Davis.
Davis, a 53-year-old black man was murdered by 20-year-old Horace Miller in March of 1948. It's one of 6 cases being re-examined by the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University School of Law.
The 6 cases will eventually become an exhibit at the History Museum of Mobile. It will open on August 18th.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile house shot up with 3 kids inside
- Celebrate National Dance Day in downtown Mobile!
- BREAKING: First case of Vibrio bacteria this year confirmed in Mobile County
- Summer of Salmonella: Concerns over food recalls
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- First Baldwin County solar field in place in Foley
- Bond set in deadly boat crash
- ALDOT to begin widening State Road 181 in Baldwin County
- Bond set for deadly boat crash suspect