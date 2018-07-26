Local News

Mobile street to be renamed in honor of Jim Crow-era murder victim

The Mobile City Council has approved renaming Tennessee St. in Mobile in honor of Rayfield Davis.

Davis, a 53-year-old black man was murdered by 20-year-old Horace Miller in March of 1948. It's one of 6 cases being re-examined by the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University School of Law. 

The 6 cases will eventually become an exhibit at the History Museum of Mobile. It will open on August 18th.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

