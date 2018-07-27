Mobile Police investigate report of body found

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE 1:30 pm

Mobile Police spent several hours investigating a wooded area off Dickens Ferry Road in West Mobile. They say surveyors found what may be human remains.

A section of Dickens Ferry Road was blocked off with police tape for several hours Friday after the human remains were found. Police say surveyors found the remains in a wooded area near the intersection of Dickens Ferry Road and Hedgestone Way just before 10:00 am. Investigators pulled their vehicles a good distance off into the woods.



UPDATE 12:28 pm

Mobile Police confirm they are investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found in a wooded area off Dickens Ferry Road.

Surveyors found the remains sometime before 10am near the intersection of Dickens Ferry Road and Cobblestone Way West. Police have part of Dickens Ferry Road blocked off to traffic while they investigate.

Police do not believe the remains are related to the disappearance of Daniella Vian.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police are investigating a report of a body found in West Mobile. The body was reportedly found near Dickens Ferry Road and Cobblestone Way, off Foreman Road.

News 5 has a crew on the way.