Mobile Police investigate report of body found
UPDATE 1:30 pm
Mobile Police spent several hours investigating a wooded area off Dickens Ferry Road in West Mobile. They say surveyors found what may be human remains.
A section of Dickens Ferry Road was blocked off with police tape for several hours Friday after the human remains were found. Police say surveyors found the remains in a wooded area near the intersection of Dickens Ferry Road and Hedgestone Way just before 10:00 am. Investigators pulled their vehicles a good distance off into the woods.
UPDATE 12:28 pm
Mobile Police confirm they are investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found in a wooded area off Dickens Ferry Road.
Surveyors found the remains sometime before 10am near the intersection of Dickens Ferry Road and Cobblestone Way West. Police have part of Dickens Ferry Road blocked off to traffic while they investigate.
Police do not believe the remains are related to the disappearance of Daniella Vian.
ORIGINAL STORY
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police are investigating a report of a body found in West Mobile. The body was reportedly found near Dickens Ferry Road and Cobblestone Way, off Foreman Road.
News 5 has a crew on the way.
Previous
Man accused of stealing ice cream truck
Next
SSAB hosts "Fill the Bus" school supply
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Municipal support for college stadium not unprecedented in Alabama
- EXCLUSIVE: Mobile Police drop their lip sync battle video, and it's epic!
- SSAB hosts "Fill the Bus" school supply drive for local schools
- BREAKING: Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Satsuma
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Seeing BP money at work: Officials tour restoration projects in D'Olive Watershed
- UPDATE: More families come forward with reports of kids receiving sleep aids at Camp Beckwith
- First Baldwin County solar field in place in Foley
- Bond set in deadly boat crash
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman hit by car, driver fled
- Pensacola Police take extra step to protect K9
- World's Only Four-headed Pindo Palm Tree Removed from Florida park
- Plane lands on belly at Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview