MCHD: Positive testing for mosquito borne disease EEE

Copyright by WKRG - All rights reserved Here Come the Mosquitoes (Image 2)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile County Health Department has detected a mosquito-borne disease in the community.

They say a chicken used to detect mosquito-borne diseases has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE, which is a form of encephalitis. The coop was in the 36582 ZIP code.

"Don't let your guard down. EEE has a human mortality rate of between 50 to 75 percent, while West Nile Virus is between 3 to 15 percent. EEE is a very serious mosquito-borne illness," says Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County.

August through the first freeze in the fall is a high-risk time encephalitis could be spread by mosquitoes. Chickens are tested every Monday by Vector Control and sent to a lab in Florida for testing.

Health officials warn that it is extremely important that people taking part in outdoor activities make every effort to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes.

Recommendations include:

• Use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellent with DEET.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

• Stay and sleep in places with air conditioning or window and door screens.

• Remove standing water around your home.

MCHD says EEE is transmitted from bird to mosquito to bird. Although humans and horses can become ill from the infection, the diseases cannot be spread from people or horses. The likelihood of transmission to humans and horses can be decreased by personal mosquito avoidance and the use of an EEE or West Nile Virus (WNV) vaccine in horses. There is no vaccine available for humans.

For approximately 25 years, Vector Control has monitored encephalitis in sentinel poultry flocks strategically placed in 13 coops throughout the county to detect the presence of viruses carried by mosquitoes. Mosquitoes also are trapped and tested for WNV, EEE and St. Louis Encephalitis. To report an issue with mosquitoes, call Vector Services at 251-690-8124. To learn more, please visit http://mchd.org and under “Services” select “Vector Control.”