MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- John Nodar welcomes Children's of Alabama Gulf Coast representative Kerrie Benson and special guest Mary Coulton as they invite you to join them at the Boots & BBQ Barn Bash in Mobile.

The Boots & BBQ Barn Bash returns for a fifth year in Mobile on Thursday, October 25th. Moe's Bar-B-Que in downtown hosts the Bash that features live music from Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats. The event is presented by Children's of Alabama and Rheum4y’AL- an advocacy group that works with Alabama children living with juvenile arteritis.

The Boots & BBQ Barn Bash is raising money for a specialist from the Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic at Children’s of Alabama to hold a clinic in Mobile. A local clinic allows the many children along the Gulf Coast suffering from autoimmune disorders to get treatment without having to travel. Currently, these children must travel four hours to Birmingham for treatment.

Details--

Date: October 25th, 2018

Time: 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Location: Moe’s Bar B Que in downtown Mobile (701 Spring Hill Ave.)

Tickets: give.childrensal.org/barnbash

More Info: www.facebook.com/BootsBBQBarnBash/