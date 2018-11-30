Magnet School Showcase cancelled for severe weather threat
First magnet school drawing on still scheduled for December 10
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile County Public School's Magnet School Showcase scheduled for Saturday, December 1st has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.
The showcase involved each school offering information sessions about programs and the application process.
The first magnet school drawing is still scheduled for December 10, and people looking to apply still need to do so by December 9 to be considered in that drawing.
