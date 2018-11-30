Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Showcase has been cancelled.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile County Public School's Magnet School Showcase scheduled for Saturday, December 1st has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The showcase involved each school offering information sessions about programs and the application process.

The first magnet school drawing is still scheduled for December 10, and people looking to apply still need to do so by December 9 to be considered in that drawing.