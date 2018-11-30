Local News

Magnet School Showcase cancelled for severe weather threat

First magnet school drawing on still scheduled for December 10

By:

Posted: Nov 30, 2018 10:29 AM CST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 10:31 AM CST

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile County Public School's Magnet School Showcase scheduled for Saturday, December 1st has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The showcase involved each school offering information sessions about programs and the application process.

The first magnet school drawing is still scheduled for December 10, and people looking to apply still need to do so by December 9 to be considered in that drawing.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center