Local baseball stars taken in MLB draft

(WKRG)

Mobile Christian's Ethan Hearn, McGill-Toolen's Nate LaRue, and St Paul's alum Blaine Crim are among the local players selected so far in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Hearn, a catcher who has committed to Mississippi State, is expected to sign with the Chicago Cubs after being selected in the 6th round. LaRue, an Auburn commitment, who can play in the field and pitch was taken in the 25th round by the Toronto Blue Jays. Crim, the Gulf South Conference (Division II) Player of the Year at Mississippi College, was taken by the Texas Rangers in the 19th round. The first baseman prepped at St. Paul's.

In Northwest Florida, Tate's Brandon Sproat, a right handed pitcher, was taken in the 7th round by Texas. Tate alum, Branden Fryman, who played collegiately at Samford, was selected by the New York Mets in the 21st round. He is the son of former big leaguer Travis Fryman.