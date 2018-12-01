Local News

List of event cancellations, postponements due to possible severe weather Saturday

By:

Posted: Nov 30, 2018 03:07 PM CST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 06:47 PM CST

List of event cancellations, postponements due to possible severe weather Saturday

(WKRG) -- Due to the possible severe weather threat Saturday, the following events have been canceled or rescheduled. 

MOBILE COUNTY

  • Prichard has rescheduled the annual Organizational Committee Christmas Parade. The parade will now be held on Saturday, December 8 at 11 a.m.
  • The Bayou La Batre Christmas Parade is canceled Saturday. It will be rescheduled for Dec 8 at 2 pm.
  • Magnet School Showcase cancelled.

BALDWIN COUNTY

  • The City of Spanish Fort has rescheduled its Christmas parade. The 12th Annual "Spirit of Christmas" Parade will now be held on Saturday, December 8 to begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Eastern Shore Centre.

NORTHWEST FLORID

  • The Christmas Parade in Crestview has been cancelled and is set to be rescheduled for Saturday, December 15, 2018.

 

OTHER COUNTIES

  • Chatom Christmas parade postponed until Sunday, December 2 at 1:30 p.m.

 

We will continue to update the following list as more event information comes in. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center