List of event cancellations, postponements due to possible severe weather Saturday

(WKRG) -- Due to the possible severe weather threat Saturday, the following events have been canceled or rescheduled.

MOBILE COUNTY

Prichard has rescheduled the annual Organizational Committee Christmas Parade. The parade will now be held on Saturday, December 8 at 11 a.m.

The Bayou La Batre Christmas Parade is canceled Saturday. It will be rescheduled for Dec 8 at 2 pm.

Magnet School Showcase cancelled.

BALDWIN COUNTY

The City of Spanish Fort has rescheduled its Christmas parade. The 12th Annual "Spirit of Christmas" Parade will now be held on Saturday, December 8 to begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Eastern Shore Centre.

NORTHWEST FLORID

The Christmas Parade in Crestview has been cancelled and is set to be rescheduled for Saturday, December 15, 2018.

OTHER COUNTIES

Chatom Christmas parade postponed until Sunday, December 2 at 1:30 p.m.

We will continue to update the following list as more event information comes in.