Local News

Kirk has faded and Leslie will strengthen, but is a non-issue

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 01:25 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 10:48 PM CDT

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) - Kirk is no longer. It is a remnant low and at this time, is not expected to restrengthen.

Leslie is now a sub-tropical cyclone located in the Central Atlantic. Leslie is likely to strengthen and slowly drift southwest the next few days. Ultimately, Leslie will remain in the Central Atlantic before moving towards the northeast towards Europe. Leslie will not have a direct impact on the US.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center