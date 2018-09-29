Kirk has faded and Leslie will strengthen, but is a non-issue
MOBILE, AL (WKRG) - Kirk is no longer. It is a remnant low and at this time, is not expected to restrengthen.
Leslie is now a sub-tropical cyclone located in the Central Atlantic. Leslie is likely to strengthen and slowly drift southwest the next few days. Ultimately, Leslie will remain in the Central Atlantic before moving towards the northeast towards Europe. Leslie will not have a direct impact on the US.
