Inmate convicted for robbery in Baldwin County faces a murder charge for fatally stabbing inmate

ELMORE, Ala. (WKRG) --- An inmate faces a murder charge for fatally stabbing another inmate at Staton Correction Facility in Elmore Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Demarcus Lashawn Baker stabbed Joseph Clark Halloway several times around 7 a.m. Halloway was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Baker, 26, was serving 20 years for first degree robbery in 2011. The crime was committed in Baldwin County.

Halloway, 52, was serving 40 years for a 1993 robbery conviction in Chambers County.

