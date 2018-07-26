Ingalls Shipbuilding looking for workers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ingalls Shipbuilding Hiring 500 Workers

PASCAGOULA, MS (WKRG) -- Ingalls Shipbuilding is looking to hire welders, pipefitters, pipe welders shipfitters, and test engineers. The company will hold on-site interviews during a job fair on Saturday, August 4th at the Ingalls Shipbuilding Haley Reeves Barbour Maritime Training Academy. Ingalls Spokesperson, Bill Glenn tells WKRG News 5, the company plans to fire 500 people by the end of this year.

You have to apply online before attending the job fair.

For more information, go to https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/careers/operations-hiring-fair/

